As Canada Post prepares to strike, Ontario Cannabis Store considering alternatives to meet demands

If you plan to order cannabis online in Ontario but worry a Canada Post strike could snuff out the fun, fear not.

The Ontario Cannabis Store is working on finding alternative delivery options.

On the eve of cannabis legalization, the union representing Canada Post workers issued notice it will begin rotating strikes on Monday. That would see work stoppages hit right within the delivery window for online orders placed on Wednesday when pot became legal.

While there is currently no option available on the Ontario Cannabis Store website for consumers to select an option like delivery by courier to circumvent the strike, a spokesperson for the company said it is working on it.

“The OCS recognizes the potential for a Canada Post work stoppage and is evaluating options to put in place an alternate process for deliveries should they be required,” wrote Amanda Winton, communications manager for the Ontario Cannabis Store, in an email to Global News.

“More information will be shared in the event that a Canada Post work stoppage occurs.”

That news comes after a local chapter president for the union representing Canada Post workers in Toronto warned the promised one- to three-day delivery timeline for legal cannabis online orders would change.

“As the rotating strike intensifies, it will change,” said Megan Whitfield, Toronto local president of CUPW.

The full extent of demand for legal cannabis has yet to be seen.

Legalization went into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Already, provincial retail stores have seen long lineups and the online store in Winnipeg sold out entirely.

Several items on the Ontario Cannabis Store website are also already sold out.

For now, the Ontario Cannabis Store is the only legal venue for buying cannabis in Ontario and as of mid-morning, had handled more than 38,000 orders.

Private retail shops will open in April.