SIU terminates investigation into death of man in Nipissing

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into the death of a man in the Nipissing district.

According to the SIU, on the morning of Sept. 23, a 28-year-old man and his friend were hiking up a waterfall on Jocko River when the man suddenly fell from a rock and landed on the ground below.

The SIU says the man lost consciousness and his friend began performing life-saving measures on him.

According to the SIU, because there was no cellphone service, the man’s friend got into his canoe to find help.

The SIU says the man paddled to a house and called 911 requesting medical attention. Emergency medical services and OPP officers responded.

According to the SIU, despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.

“The man’s death resulted from medical complications arising from a fall from a large rock near a waterfall on Jocko River and had nothing to do with the conduct of the police,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in a statement.”Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”