Company behind proposed Toronto tech community says privacy questions have been answered

TORONTO – The leader of an organization behind plans for a high-tech Toronto community says the “vast majority” of people’s privacy concerns around the project should be answered by policy documents it released this week.

Dan Doctoroff, the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.-backed Sidewalk Labs, says the recently revealed plans should quell the privacy and data concerns of all but the most “extreme” critics of the Quayside project.

The plans show Sidewalk Labs does not intend on owning data it gathers in public spaces and instead will relinquish control of it to an independent organization called the Civic Data Trust.

The Trust will set the rules around data use, make it open and accessible to people while offering privacy protection and ensure that Sidewalk Labs does not receive any special status or rights when it comes to data access.

Since the project was announced, it has been marred with concerns around privacy, ownership of intellectual property and how data will be collected, kept, accessed and protected.

Sidewalk Labs’ proposal will next head to Waterfront Toronto and the public to review and incorporate into a draft master plan that is slated to be released next year.