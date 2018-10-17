Mississauga election 2018: Advance voter turnout up more than 30 per cent

Officials say turnout at advance polls in Mississauga was up this year compared to the city’s two previous municipal elections.

This year saw 30 per cent more advance ballots cast in Mississauga compared to 2014 despite fewer opportunities to vote early.

In four days of advance voting, 19,179 ballots were cast this year. In 2014, 14,608 residents came out to vote over 13 days.

In the 2010 municipal election, 15,815 advance ballots were cast during four days of advance voting.

Advance polls were open this year on Oct. 5 and 6 at city hall as well as on Oct. 13 and 14 at 22 different locations in the city.

For the first time, Mississauga also implemented a “vote anywhere” policy this year. Voters were not restricted to a polling station where they can vote.

Incumbent mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie is facing off against seven other candidates for mayor in the election: Scott Chapman, Kevin Johnston, Mohsin Khan, Andrew Lee, Yasmin Pouragheli, Syed Qumber Rizvi and Tiger Meng Wu.

There are also candidates vying for 11 different council seats in Mississauga.

Election day for Ontario’s municipal elections is Mon, Oct. 22.