Roy Green: Paul Bernardo parole hearing is a corruption of justice

Serial murderer/rapist Paul Bernardo, as Clifford Olson before him, is still able to violate whatever healing and peace may have become possible for his still-living victims, as well as for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.

Bernardo is taking advantage of the option granted him under Canadian criminal law to petition for parole — parole he will never receive.

The hearing began Wednesday.

The anguish inflicted upon the families whose lives and happiness he forever crushed, as well as the defiling of the memory, as well as the utter disregard for the torture endured by the innocent at the hands of this cretinous villain, is utterly callous.

Paul Bernardo will enjoy his day to freely inflict pain. Olson did and gloated on each parole hearing provided to him.

It is truly an outrage that in the two-plus decades since Paul Bernardo heard pronounced his sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, no federal government has been sufficiently motivated to entirely remove even the most faint of hopes of release for the worst of the barbarians among us.

