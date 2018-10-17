Earthquake simulator shakes Montrealers into preparedness

Shoppers at Place Montreal Trust were shaken up Wednesday as they had the chance to experience an earthquake scenario.

People were invited to hop on an earthquake simulator capable of replicating the effect of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, 100 kilometers away from the epicenter.

The demonstration is part of the worldwide Great ShakeOut initiative, which aims to raise awareness about earthquake safety.

Maurice Lamontagne, seismologist for the Geological Survey of Canada, said Montrealers would be well-advised to be prepared for a seismic event.

“Montreal has had earthquakes in the past,” Lamontagne said.

The last recorded earthquake that was over magnitude 5.0 is estimated to have hit Montreal in 1732, according to Lemontagne.

An earthquake like that directly under Montreal’s downtown core would be devastating, he added.

“The same earthquake today would cause a lot of damage and I’m sure that people would react strongly,” Lamontange said. “But if they know how to react then they would be better off.”

Experts say there’s a 44 per cent chance of Montreal being hit by a significant earthquake sometime in the next 50 years, which could mean tomorrow or years later.

The simulator is a fun way to educate the public about earthquake risks, Lemontagne said.

When an earthquake does happen, experts urge against running outside. Instead, they tell the public to hide under an object like a table or a door frame.

This would stop debris and objects from injuring from above.

For More on earthquake safety, head to Association de sécurité civile du Québec .