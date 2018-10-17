Long lineup at Montreal pot shop as legalization begins

Twelve of 15 Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) shops opened up across the province Tuesday after the legalization of marijuana in Canada.

In Montreal, customers at the Ste-Catherine Street location lined up well in advance of the 10 a.m. opening, while workers scrambled to put up a store sign.

Sitting comfortably in lawn chairs on the sidewalk, some men who got there as early as 3:45 a.m. passed the time legally lighting up.

“It feels amazing,” Hugo Sénécal told Global News. “I was getting high before — illegally — but it feels better now.”

Sénécal was first in line.

“It’s basically historic. I am here to be the first one to buy legal cannabis in Montreal,” he said, adding that he probably wouldn’t return to the store preferring to continue purchasing his medical marijuana online.

Next in line was Corey Stone.

“I wanted to be first, ended up being second,” he said. “You can’t win them all.”

All joking aside, Stone said he was there to celebrate the end of prohibition.

“It’s symbolic, it’s going to feel good to have the prohibition over. It’s historic.”

As the morning dragged on, the line on Ste-Catherine started getting longer, eventually wrapping around the corner, with various international media on site to witness the first legal marijuana sales in Montreal.

Those shopping at the SQDC from the comfort of their own homes, might not have had to wait in line, but couldn’t necessarily get their hands on their product of choice, with many items listed as out of stock.

