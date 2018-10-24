Halloween in Simcoe County: What’s on for kids, families this spooky season

With one week left until Halloween, many families across the region will be looking for fun activities and events to help them get in the spooky spirit.

Global News has rounded up a list of family-friendly Halloween events happening in the Simcoe County area.

Ghost Bus Tour

The City of Barrie transit and recreation departments have decorated a transit bus for families to explore this Halloween season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Barrie’s Ghost Bus will be parked at the Allandale Recreation Centre located at 190 Bayview Drive in Barrie.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, the bus will be parked at the Holly Community Centre located at 171 Mapleton Avenue in Barrie between 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Halloween in Waterloo Region: What events are happening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo for kids (and adults)

City officials say the Ghost Bus is on the softer side of a typical haunted house, but warn that it may still be too scary for some participants. Parents are reminded to use discretion when deciding whether or not to enter the bus with young children.

According to the city, in addition to the Ghost Bus, a variety of Halloween-themed activities will be offered for children of all ages.

The Ghost Bus is a free Halloween event.

Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Adventure

Until Oct. 31, Chappell Farms, located at 617 Penetanguishene Road in Barrie, will be hosting the Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Adventure.

Parents and their children can pick a pumpkin, explore the corn maze, enjoy wagon rides, haunted tents, meet farm animals and visit the gift barn.

The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Monday to Friday, the cost to enter the farm is $6. On Saturdays and Sundays it will cost $11 per person, but children under two can enter for free.

READ MORE: These are the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

Pumpkin Mania

Every weekend until Oct. 28, Rounds Ranch, located at 1922 County Road 92 in Elmvale, will be hosting Pumpkin Mania.

Visitors to Rounds Ranch can enjoy pumpkin-themed games, wagon rides, corn mazes, farm animals and more.

The ranch will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The price to enter the ranch is $13.75 per person, however, children under two enter for free.

WATCH: Tips for staying safe this Halloween

Drysdale Tree Farm

Until Oct. 28, Drysdale Tree Farm located at 6635 Simcoe County Road 56 in Egbert will be hosting Halloween-themed events in the afternoons and evenings.

Evenings

On Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m, visitors to the farm can enjoy wagon rides, a zipline, bonfires, marshmallow roasting, tarot card reading and more.

The cost to enter the farm on Fridays and Saturday evenings is $16.50 per person.

READ MORE: Dressing up for Halloween? Skip the decorative contact lenses, Health Canada urges

Afternoons

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors to the farm can enjoy haunted wagon rides, an obstacle course, a kids’ zipline, pumpkin picking, facepainting, train rides and more.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the cost to enter the farm is $12 per person.

Pumpkinferno at Discovery Harbour

Every evening until Oct. 30, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m, Discovery Harbour at 93 Jury Drive in Penetanguishene will be hosting Pumpkinferno.

Families who visit Pumpkinferno will enjoy carved pumpkin displays, mazes, crafts and a terror zone, which is not recommended for young children.

The cost to enter Pumpkinferno is $8 per person, but children under five enter for free.

READ MORE: Halloween home raising money for rare disease research after Winnipeg toddler diagnosed

An evening of Halloween at the Simcoe County Museum

From Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the Simcoe County Museum located at 1151 Highway 26 in Minesing will be hosting “An Evening of Halloween.”

The event will include games, treats and a haunted walk.

The cost to participate is $8 for adults, seniors and students and $5 for children. Preschool-aged children enter for free.

Downtown Spooktacular

On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, located at 967 Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, will be hosting the Downtown Spooktacular.

According to the town of Innisfil, there will be numerous Halloween-themed activities for children including ghost stories, songs and the opportunity for visitors to have their photos taken in front of a green screen.

Children are also invited to trick-or-treat along Innisfil Beach Road or in downtown Cookstown, stopping in at participating businesses to pick up goodies.

WATCH: The scariest travel destinations, just in time for Halloween