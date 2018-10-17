Fatal transport collision closes Hwy 401 eastbound overnight at Napanee

According to the OPP, one person was killed in a collision on Highway 401 near Napanee Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Napanee detachment were called to the scene of the crash, in the eastbound lanes just west of Palace Road, at 5:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Kingston construction company cites safety concerns in decision not to bid on 401 projects

Police tell Global News that a transport hauling two 53-foot trailers was involved in the crash and confirm one fatality but no other injuries.

The technical traffic collision investigation unit of the OPP was called to the scene along with the Ministry of Environment.

Motorists heading east were detoured off the highway at Deseronto Road and back on at Palace Road overnight and into the morning rush hour traffic.

READ MORE: Distracted driving, speed among range of reasons for Hwy. 401 crashes: OPP

The OPP is expecting to reopen the eastbound lanes sometime after 8 a.m.