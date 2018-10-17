Canada
October 17, 2018
Updated: October 17, 2018 7:22 am

Fatal transport collision closes Hwy 401 eastbound overnight at Napanee

A collision involving a tractor trailer closed highway 401 at Napanee on Tuesday evening.

According to the OPP, one person was killed in a collision on Highway 401 near Napanee Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Napanee detachment were called to the scene of the crash, in the eastbound lanes just west of Palace Road, at 5:15 p.m.

Police tell Global News that a transport hauling two 53-foot trailers was involved in the crash and confirm one fatality but no other injuries.

The technical traffic collision investigation unit of the OPP was called to the scene along with the Ministry of Environment.

Motorists heading east were detoured off the highway at Deseronto Road and back on at Palace Road overnight and into the morning rush hour traffic.

The OPP is expecting to reopen the eastbound lanes sometime after 8 a.m.

