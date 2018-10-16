Brantford Police Service looking for two people in ongoing investigation
The Brantford Police Service is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman regarding an ongoing investigation.
Police believe the couple may have information which would be helpful to the investigation and they’d like to speak with them.
The man has a tattoo on his right forearm which says”TIME WILL SEE US REALIGN” and a potted green plant on his left bicep.
The woman has multiple tattoos on both arms and on her neck along with spacers in her ears.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
