Kelowna head coach part of CHL’s 2018 Canada-Russia Series

The Kelowna Rockets will be without their head coach for a couple of days next month.

On Tuesday, the WHL announced its coaching staff for the upcoming 2018 Canada-Russia Series. The series is an annual six-game set that pits a touring Russian squad against regional teams from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL. Those regional teams are comprised of players with potential to play for Canada at the annual world junior hockey championship.

Each league will play two games against Team Russia. For the WHL, those games will take place November 5th in Kamloops and November 6th in Vancouver. Guiding Team WHL will be head coach Tim Hunter (head coach, Moose Jaw Warriors). His assistant coaches will be Jason Smith (head coach, Kelowna Rockets) and Brent Kisio (head coach, Lethbridge Hurricanes).

The 2018 series will be Hunter’s third stint with Team WHL, having also served behind the bench in 2016 and 2017. His record is 2-1-1-0.

Hunter, 58, will also be part of Canada’s coaching staff for the national junior team. Having served as an assistant coach in 2017 and 2018, Hunter was named head coach of the national junior team in July. As an assistant coach, he helped Canada win silver in 2017 and gold in 2018.

Kisio, 35, is in his fourth season as Lethbridge’s head coach. He was also named an assistant coach for the national junior team in July. Kisio also guided Canada to gold at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Smith, 44, is in his third season as Kelowna’s head coach. His coaching career started as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators (2014-16).

Rounding out Team WHL’s roster will be athletic trainers Mike Burnstein (Vancouver Giants), Colin (Toldeo) Robinson (Kamloops Blazers), athletic therapist Khore Elliott (Victoria Royals) and equipment manager Shingo Sasaki (Vancouver Giants).

Since the event first began in 2003, CHL teams have an overall record of 61-22-1-6.

2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule

Game 1, Monday, November 5 at Kamloops, B.C.

Game 2, Tuesday, November 6 at Vancouver, B.C.

Game 3, Thursday, November 8 at Sarnia, Ont.

Game 4, Monday, November 12 at Oshawa, Ont.

Game 5, Tuesday, November 13 at Sherbrooke, Que.

Game 6, Thursday, November 15 at Drummondville, Que.

For event information please visit http://chlcanadarussia.ca.