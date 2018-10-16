Police investigate report kids made cookies with human remains, handed out to classmates to eat

Police in California are investigating whether a high school student made cookies that contained human remains and gave them to classmates to eat.

According to local CBS Sacramento, several students unknowingly scarfed down cookies that police suspect may contain the ashes of one the student’s grandparents.

The edibles were believed to be sugar cookies and at least nine students were given a sample of the supposedly noxious sweet.

“This is a weird one,” Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov told CBS. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.”

Though the only evidence at this point is that of student testimony, CBS reported, the Davis Joint Union School District, however, issued a statement about the ongoing investigation.

“This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible,” reads the statement.

Authorities say they are working to confirm two students cooked up the gross plan, and are trying to determine what criminal charges could be laid.

“This is so unconventional, it would take more research,” Doroshov said.