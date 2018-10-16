Sports
October 16, 2018 2:12 pm

Riders sign 2018 first-round pick Dakoda Shepley

By Web Producer  Global News

From 1987 to 1999, Dan Rashovich was a linebacker with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. During that time, the Riders won the Grey Cup once, in 1989.

File / Global News
A A

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed their 2018 first-round pick Dakoda Shepley to the practice roster.

Selected fifth overall by the Riders, the national offensive lineman was signed by the New York Jets this year, but was cut by the NFL club at the end of training camp.

The team also added national offensive lineman Emmanuel Aduessi to the practice roster.

To make room for these two players, the team released national defensive back Tristan Doughlin and national fullback Oumar Toure.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Dakoda Shepley
Emmanuel Adusei
offensive lineman
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News