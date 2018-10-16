Riders sign 2018 first-round pick Dakoda Shepley

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed their 2018 first-round pick Dakoda Shepley to the practice roster.

Selected fifth overall by the Riders, the national offensive lineman was signed by the New York Jets this year, but was cut by the NFL club at the end of training camp.

Dakoda Shepley is here this morning, wearing #64 on Day 1 of practice. Just observing at this point. #Riders #CFL pic.twitter.com/FwH6l6kalS — Taylor Shire (@TShireGlobal) October 16, 2018

The team also added national offensive lineman Emmanuel Aduessi to the practice roster.

To make room for these two players, the team released national defensive back Tristan Doughlin and national fullback Oumar Toure.