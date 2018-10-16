Teen threatens beer vendor guard with knife, makes off with booze, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a beer vendor was robbed and a security guard threatened with a knife in St. James on Monday night.

Police said a boy headed to a beer vendor on St. Matthews Avenue near Empress Street at about 8:30 p.m. and grabbed a “pack of malt beverages.”

When the cashier asked for ID, the teen took out a knife and brandished it. He then ran, threatening a security guard with the knife before he left.

Police caught up to the suspect nearby on Sargent Avenue and Milt Stegall Drive. They found the stolen malt drinks and a knife.

A 14-year-old male faces charges for robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. He is in custody.

