Timeline of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, vanished after entering the Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey to get marriage documents earlier this month, sparking international outrage over his disappearance.

Turkish officials believe Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed, dismembered and his body removed by Saudi officials. However, Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation as “baseless.”

Here is a timeline of events before and after the journalist’s disappearance.

2017: Khashoggi relocates from Saudi Arabia to Washington, fearing retribution for his criticism of Prince Mohammed.

May 2018: Khashoggi meets Hatice Cengiz, a 36-year-old Turkish PhD student, at a conference in Istanbul and she soon becomes his fiancée, according to ABC News.

Sept. 28: Khashoggi heads to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul for the first time to pick up a permission document to get married, but he’s told to come back later. According to Cengiz, it was a positive first meeting with consular staff, who welcomed Khashoggi warmly and assured him that the necessary paperwork would come through.

Oct. 2: Khashoggi goes back to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul around 1 p.m. local time. His fiance said Khashoggi was “hardly concerned” ahead of his second visit and did not believe something bad could happen on Turkish soil.

However, Cengiz waits for him outside for hours, but he never comes out. She is told by consulate staff that he left. She then contacts the Turkish police.

Pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah said it had identified a 15-member team of suspected Saudi agents who flew into and out of Istanbul a private jet on the day of the disappearance

The men checked into hotels and left Turkey later that night. Turkish media said they were members of an elite Saudi “assassination squad,” sent to kill Khashoggi. The group brought a bone saw into the consulate and one of its members was a doctor who specialised in post-mortems, Turkish officials say.

Oct. 7: Saudi government officials deny involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance after reports that he was killed.

Oct. 9: Cengiz writes an op-ed in Washington Post, asking U.S. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to help shed light on her soon-to-be husband’s disappearance.

The U.S. State Department and U.S. President Donald Trump say they’re concerned about the disappearance Khashoggi, but say they have no idea what happened to him.

The same day, the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence had intercepted communications of Saudi officials discussing a plan to capture Khashoggi.

Oct. 10: Trump says he contacted the Saudis in what he called a “bad situation,” but he did not disclose details of his conversations. He also said the U.S. was working “very closely” with Turkey, “and I think we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Oct. 14: In an interview aired on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Trump addresses Khashoggi’s disappearance. “There’s something really terrible and disgusting about that if that were the case,” he said, referring to allegations by Turkish authorities that Saudi Arabia was involved.

Oct. 13: Turkish officials say they have an audio recording of the alleged killing of Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he was in the consulate.

Oct. 15: Trump says he spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for 20 minutes and that the king “denies any knowledge” of what happened to Khashoggi. Trump also says Khashoggi may have been targeted by “rogue killers” and says he is sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to speak to the king.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

Turkish crime scene investigators enter the Saudi consulate for the first time and search the premises for over nine hours.

During the initial consulate search, CNN reports that Saudi Arabia is preparing to acknowledge Khashoggi’s death in a botched interrogation.

Oct. 16: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to discuss Khashoggi’s disappearance.

A high-level Turkish official also told The Associated Press that police have found “certain evidence” during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Khashoggi was killed there.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan says the investigation found that some materials at the Saudi consulate have been painted over.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the investigators also planned to widen their search on Tuesday to the residence of the Saudi consul.

