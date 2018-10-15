Saudis to blame death of missing journalist on interrogation gone wrong: reports

Saudi Arabia is set to release a report that acknowledges that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s death was a result of an interrogation gone wrong, according to reports.

CNN is reporting two anonymous sources telling of the report, although one of the sources said that the report is still being prepared and cautioned that things could change.

The New York Times is also citing a person familiar with the Saudi plans, who says the Saudi government is preparing a scenario that would protect Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from blame.

According to the sources, the report will detail that the interrogation of Khashoggi, who went missing October 2 after he entered the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, was meant to lead to Khashoggi’s abduction from Turkey.

The narrative will say that an official within the kingdom’s intelligence services — who happens to be a friend of Prince Mohammed — had carried out the killing.

NYT’s source says that Prince Mohammed approved the interrogation or rendition of Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia, but the intelligence officer was “tragically incompetent” and eagerly wished to prove himself in secretive operations.

The report should conclude that the operation was done without clearance from Saudi Arabia and that those involved will be held responsible.