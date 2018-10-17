Pot is now legal. Where in Winnipeg can I buy it?

With the legalization of cannabis taking place nationwide on Wednesday, there has been plenty of talk: Who can smoke it? Where can you smoke it? What are the penalties for smoking it illegally?

For many Manitobans, though, there’s one important outstanding question: Where can you buy it?

Throughout the legalization process, details have trickled out slowly about which licensed sellers of recreational cannabis will be open for business on legalization day, and which are coming in the future.

Delta 9 has been the most forthcoming so far, announcing a cannabis ‘superstore’ in St. Vital, located at 827 Dakota Street. They’re also getting a jump on legalization day by opening up for online sales at 12:01 Wednesday morning.

Tokyo Smoke, which is known for cannabis accessory stores in Toronto and Calgary prior to legalization, has a pot shop opening at 55B Goulet Street at 10 a.m.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) also confirmed Ontario-based Tweed will open a store at 1450 Main St. S in Dauphin.

Meta Cannabis Supply Co./National Access Cannabis is opening a store at 548 Pembina Hwy.

Garden Variety is expected to open two shops, at 1400 Ellice Ave. and in the Seasons of Tuxedo development, but these won’t be open by Wednesday.

More approved retail pot stores will continue to be announced.