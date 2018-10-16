Trump calls Elizabeth Warren ‘total fraud,’ offers to give DNA test himself
U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she released the results of her DNA test.
Trump has often mocked Warren for saying she was Native American because she didn’t have documentation of status.
Warren – a possible contender for the 2020 presidential race – released the results of the test Monday, which show she has some Native American heritage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.
An ancestor six generations removed would make Warren 1/64th Native American while an ancestor as much as 10 generations removed would render the Massachusetts Democrat only 1/1024th Native American, Blaine Bettinger, a genealogist and author who specializes in DNA evidence, explained to the Associated Press.
Tuesday morning, Trump responded to the results on Twitter, saying she was an “amazing con” and a “complete and total fraud.”
He also said the Cherokee Nation has “denied her” claim as well, saying “even they don’t want her.”
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement that DNA tests are not evidence to be used to lay a claim to any tribe.
“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” he said Monday. “Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”
Warren acknowledged that distinction, and said she does not have any tribal affiliation and doesn’t list herself as “Native in the Senate.”
Warren calls Trump comments ‘creepy’
In releasing the results, Warren referred back to a promise Trump made in July when he offered to donate $1 million to her favourite charity if a DNA test proved her Native American bloodline.
On Monday, he first denied ever making such a promise, then said later that “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally,” adding “that will not be something I enjoy doing either.”
Warren hit back at Trump, calling those comments “creepy.”
“We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? … He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself,” Warren wrote on Twitter.
She also said she took the test and released the results because she has nothing to hide, calling out Trump for hiding his tax returns.
