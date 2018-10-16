Bayshore-area shooting leaves man, 32, in critical condition

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Ottawa’s west end on Tuesday, local police say.

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the incident, which they say occurred around 1 a.m. near Barwell Avenue and Alenmede Crescent, in a neighbourhood just east of the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said the man remains in critical condition and confirmed no one else was injured in the shooting.

Officers haven’t made any arrests, he said.

Police are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area as they continue their investigation. Benoit said some officers remain near the scene directing traffic.

