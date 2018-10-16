Traffic
Surrey RCMP investigate after cyclist injured in crash

Courtesy of Shane MacKichan
A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Surrey.

It happened at 72nd Avenue and 126th Street, near the Kwantlen University campus, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The cyclist suffered what are believed to be serious injuries.

Police are trying to determine what caused the accident.

Global News