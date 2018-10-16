Surrey RCMP investigate after cyclist injured in crash
A A
A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Surrey.
It happened at 72nd Avenue and 126th Street, near the Kwantlen University campus, shortly after 12:30 a.m.
The cyclist suffered what are believed to be serious injuries.
Police are trying to determine what caused the accident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.