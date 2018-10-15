Coalition Avenir Québec wins Ungava riding in recount

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will keep the riding of Ungava after all.

A judicial recount in Quebec’s northernmost and largest riding confirms the CAQ won on Oct. 1.

The results in Ungava were contested by the Parti Québécois (PQ), which was hoping to gain the Liberal stronghold.

The victory was upheld on Monday when it was confirmed that CAQ candidate Denis Lamother won by 46 votes.

As it stands, the CAQ has 74 seats in the legislature while the PQ has 10 seats.