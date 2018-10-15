Kelowna Rockets looking to new faces to help the team

The Rockets took a rare afternoon skate at the CNC Centre in Kelowna Monday.

As for the team’s performance over the weekend, “better but not good enough'” said head coach Jason Smith.

The Rockets split a home at home with the Tri-City Americans.

“The game in Tri-City we played a real good game from start to finish,” Smith said.

But the wheels fell off in the third period during Saturday’s 5-4 loss at home.

“We got a little bit disorganized and a lack of focus and a allowed the puck to end up in our net,” Smith said

The Rockets now 2 and 9 on the campaign but hopefully some help has arrived with two new faces in the mix this weekend.

One of them is 18 year-old forward Michael Farren.

“Skilled player was a good scorer in the major midget league out here,” Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton said.

The Rockets will look Farren to post points now and be a productive 19 year-old when they host the Memorial Cup next year.

20 year-old Dalton Gally will have moved on by then but he will be expected to anchor the defence this year.

“We needed somebody to keep the flies of some of the other guys, but he played real well for us this weekend.” Hamilton said.

Another overage acquisition the Rockets are hoping will find his way into the line up is Lane Zablocki, who’s still out with a back injury.

“He’ll see a specialist this week to decide if he is close or not. It would be a great addition for out team to get an over ager like him in our line up,” Hamilton said.

So it seems the Rockets line up will continue to change until they start to win consistently.

“We’re going through a tough stretch and I can guarantee you that nobody feels sorry for us. We have had a pretty good run, nobody is offering up anything to help us out.

But we are prepared to do whatever we need to find a way to get better,” Hamilton said.