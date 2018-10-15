Alleged thief caught on camera in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a man they believe is connected to the theft of a wallet.

Police said it was last Friday when the theft occurred inside a business in the 1,800 block of Gordon Drive.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance and now it’s hoped someone can help recognize the man in the footage.

It’s not known how much money or what other contents were in the wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.