No pot stores or production facilities in Surrey: mayoral candidate Doug McCallum

There will be no cannabis stores in Surrey if Doug McCallum becomes mayor.

READ MORE: B.C.’s weed dispensaries advised to shut down by Wednesday if they want to operate legally

The Safe Surrey Coalition candidate says the decision is based on feedback from campaigning, during the lead-up to Saturday’s civic election.

“The safety of our community right now is top of mind and anything like marijuana just causes them more concern and we don’t want to cause more concern. We want to make them feel safe. Our community is feeling very unsafe and until we can stabilize our communities with our own police force, we don’t want to add another layer onto our communities that may cause them problems.”

McCallum wants to replace the RCMP with a municipal police force.

He also says his party won’t allow any marijuana production facilities in the city, either.

READ MORE: Legal marijuana will open up scientific research: UBC scientist

Bruce Hayne with Integrity Now says government should not be involved in retail sales.

Tom Gill with Surrey First supports government stores selling cannabis, not private ones.