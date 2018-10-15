Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Bancroft area home
OPP in Bancroft are investigating the theft of a Harley Davidson motorcycle from a home on Friday.
Police say the homeowner on Bay Lake Road in the Township of Faraday (just south of Bancroft) returned home Friday afternoon to discover that someone had entered the garage and removed a motorcycle.
The vehicle is described as 2003 Harley Davidson 1200XL 100th anniversary edition motorcycle.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122, report it online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online if you wish to remain anonymous.
