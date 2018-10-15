Peterborough teens charged in assault involving baseball bats

Two Peterborough teens have been arrested in connection with an assault involving baseball bats on Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., it was reported the teens attended a residence and assaulted a male they know with baseball bats, “repeatedly striking the victim.”

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers located the suspects in the area of Hilliard Street and Towerhill Road.

Chase Lane, 18, of Hilliard Street, and a 15-year-old male are both charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Monday.