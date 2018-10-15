Crime
October 15, 2018 10:00 am
Updated: October 15, 2018 10:01 am

Peterborough teens charged in assault involving baseball bats

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Two teens in Peterborough are accused of assaulting a male with baseball bats on Sunday.

Two teens in Peterborough are accused of assaulting a male with baseball bats on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

Two Peterborough teens have been arrested in connection with an assault involving baseball bats on Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., it was reported the teens attended a residence and assaulted a male they know with baseball bats, “repeatedly striking the victim.”

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

READ MORE: 85-year-old volunteer won’t let assault stop him from helping out

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers located the suspects in the area of Hilliard Street and Towerhill Road.

Chase Lane, 18, of Hilliard Street, and a 15-year-old male are both charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
asasult
assault with bat
assault with bats
Baseball Bat
Peterborough assault
Peterborough Police
Peterborough teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News