West End Cultural Centre awarded for their community work

Winnipeg’s West End Cultural Centre was recognized for their musical efforts in the city Saturday.

The centre was given the “Community Excellence Award” at the 2018 Western Canadian Music Industry Awards.

This is the third year in a row the Winnipeg venue has won the award.

The cultural centre also took home the “Impact in Music Marketing Award”.

The event is held to honour western Canadian music.

Other Manitoba winners this year include children’s entertainer Fred Penner.

