October 14, 2018 4:31 pm

Daylight stabbing in Toronto’s west end leaves teen in life-threatening condition

Toronto police responded to a stabbing in the city's west end Sunday afternoon.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A boy in his late teens is in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in Toronto’s west end, paramedics say.

A police spokesperson told Global News they received a call on Sunday at 3:26 p.m. about an altercation that had taken place between a boy and a group of people.

Officers responded to the area of Paton Road and Wade Avenue, where they found a boy with apparent stab wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and a paramedic spokesperson said he was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

There is no suspect information at this time.

