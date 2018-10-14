Daylight stabbing in Toronto’s west end leaves teen in life-threatening condition
A boy in his late teens is in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in Toronto’s west end, paramedics say.
A police spokesperson told Global News they received a call on Sunday at 3:26 p.m. about an altercation that had taken place between a boy and a group of people.
Officers responded to the area of Paton Road and Wade Avenue, where they found a boy with apparent stab wounds to the body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, and a paramedic spokesperson said he was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
There is no suspect information at this time.
