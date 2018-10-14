Traffic
October 14, 2018 2:38 pm

Sunday morning crashes result in chaotic morning on Metro Vancouver roads

By Online Journalist  Global News

A rollover crash in Langley on Sunday morning.

Global News
It was a chaotic Sunday morning on Metro Vancouver roads, with three separate crashes.

In Port Coquitlam, a driver lost control of their vehicle at 890 Sherling Avenue around 5:30 a.m., smashing into a pair of power poles.

BC Hydro said the crash left about 2,300 customers without power, and knocked out the lights on the Pitt River Bridge.

In Langley, two people were sent to hospital when their car lost control on a tight corner of Willowbrook Drive just before 5 a.m. and flipped into a nearby parking lot near Willowbrook Mall.

Five people were inside the car when the crash happened; the driver and one passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A three-vehicle crash involving an unmarked police SUV in Vancouver on Sunday.

Global News

And in Vancouver, police have notified the Independent Investigations Office after one of their unmarked SUVs was involved in a three-vehicle collision.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. when the SUV was heading west on East Broadway.

Police said a blue Suzuki collided with the SUV, before crashing into a Ford Escape which had stopped at the traffic light on Renfrew.

Each vehicle had a single occupant at the time, and all three were taken to hospital to have non-life-threatening injuries assessed.

