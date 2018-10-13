Motorcycle rider taken to hospital in serious condition after Abbotsford crash

Abbotsford police are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that took place on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Sumas Way.

Police said the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Photos from the scene show a downed motorcycle in the intersection, and a pickup truck blocked off by police cones.

READ MORE: Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police closed off the northbound lanes of Sumas Way at Delair Road and at least one southbound lane on Marshall Road.

Collision investigation analysts were also called to the site.