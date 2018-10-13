Traffic
October 13, 2018 12:04 am
Updated: October 13, 2018 12:55 am

Motorcycle rider taken to hospital in serious condition after Abbotsford crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Abbotsford on Friday.

Shane MacKichan
A A

Abbotsford police are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that took place on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Sumas Way.

Police said the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Photos from the scene show a downed motorcycle in the intersection, and a pickup truck blocked off by police cones.

READ MORE: Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police closed off the northbound lanes of Sumas Way at Delair Road and at least one southbound lane on Marshall Road.

Collision investigation analysts were also called to the site.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
abbotsford motorcycle
abbtosford crash
Motorcycle
Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Crash
motorcycle rider hurt
one person hurt motorcycle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News