Town hall on controversial Kelowna housing project draws large crowd

A large crowd gathered on Saturday for a community meeting on a controversial supportive housing project proposed for Kelowna.

It was a town-hall style event, organized by concerned residents of the area where the project is slated to be built — in a vacant lot near Orchard Plaza.

BC Housing would like to build a 52-unit supportive housing project that would provide housing for the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

However, many who live and work near the proposed Agassiz Road location have concerns.

One man told the crowd he is a recovering drug addict who used to live on the street in Kelowna but now owns a business in the area. Because of his experiences, he said, he “strongly disagrees with the project.”

He believes the project would threaten the safety or residents and store staff in the area.

Residents were also concerned that the facility would allow drug use.

“What happens with the older generation when you go out to walk your dog and you go to have your grandchildren here and you are met by 19 year old-plus drug addicts?” one woman told the crowd. “That’s my major concern.”

However, not everyone was opposed.

“These are people who have paid taxes, lost their homes due to certain things — floods, fires,” said one speaker. “These are not 100 per cent across the board just people with mental health and addictions issues.”

BC Housing has indicated that safety would be a priority for the supportive housing project.

The facility would be run by the local branch of the John Howard Society and staff would be on site at all times.

“BC Housing, Interior Health and the John Howard Society of the Central and South Okanagan are all committed to ensuring the safety of residents, and neighbors in the surrounding community. Experience has shown us that we can create a positive environment in the building and successful integration with the local community through ensuring there is a healthy resident mix, and through 24/7 support,” said BC Housing in a written statement.

When asked about residents’ concerns that the supportive housing project would be a “wet facility,” meaning that residents of the housing project would be allowed to posses and use hard drugs, BC Housing responded that “evidence shows that the housing first model is the best way to help people dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.”

“Once people are in housing, they are better able to access support services and focus on their own health and well-being. The intensive site supports, including mental health and addiction services, will provide the opportunity for people to make healthier choices and access community based services,” said a statement from BC Housing.

On its website, BC Housing says “residents would have a mix of challenges and people would not be restricted from accessing the housing because they have a mental illness or substance use issue.”

Global News requested an interview with the John Howard Society on Saturday. The society said no one was available that day.

BC Housing is planning a open house on the project on November 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue.

If the project goes ahead, BC Housing is hoping the building will be completed by the fall of 2019.