New Brunswick RCMP appeal to public in search for missing Moncton teen

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Moncton, N.B.

Police say Benjamin Blanchard, 15, was last seen after 6 p.m. on Friday on Myers Street in Moncton. He was first reported missing to the RCMP on Oct. 13.

The Mounties say they have followed up on several leads in trying to locate the missing teen, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Blanchard is described as being approximately 5’6″ and weighing 130 pounds.

He has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.