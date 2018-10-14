Crime
October 14, 2018 10:32 am

New Brunswick RCMP appeal to public in search for missing Moncton teen

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An undated handout photo of Benjamin Blanchard.

New Brunswick RCMP
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Moncton, N.B.

Police say Benjamin Blanchard, 15, was last seen after 6 p.m. on Friday on Myers Street in Moncton. He was first reported missing to the RCMP on Oct. 13.

READ MORE: RCMP charge New Brunswick man with 1st-degree murder

The Mounties say they have followed up on several leads in trying to locate the missing teen, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Blanchard is described as being approximately 5’6″ and weighing 130 pounds.

WATCH: Defence lawyer says suspect in Fredericton shootings is expected to enter not guilty plea

He has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Benjamin Blanchard
missing person
Missing Teen
Moncton
Myers Street
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
New Brunswick RCMP
news
RCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News