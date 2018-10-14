Man in custody following shooting on Trafalgar Street: London police

London police say a man remains in custody and three other people have been released, as investigators continue to look into a Saturday evening shooting that took place on Trafalgar Street.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say evidence suggested a physical altercation had taken place between two men on scene, both of whom were arrested.

Police say officers then located a vehicle nearby with a man and woman inside. The man had a minor injury that police describe as being “consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man was transported to hospital to be treated for his injury, but officers say both occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody.

Police say further investigation revealed that during the physical altercation, one of the men involved had produced a firearm that was discharged several times, with one of the discharged rounds striking another man involved.

According to police, the woman and two men involved have been released while a third man remains in custody.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

