Cobequid Road, Evans Avenue fires determined to have been deliberately set: Halifax fire

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has issued updates to two of their fire investigations, classifying them as incendiary — or having been deliberately set.

Officials say that a fire on Oct. 1, at 961 Cobequid Rd., began on the porch and in a bedroom of a single-unit home.

One person was at home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after fire destroys home under construction in Halifax

The second fire occurred at a home under construction at 12 Evans Ave., on Oct. 5.

The fire began just before 5 p.m., with the home fully engulfed in flames by the time several crews were able to respond to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the house was a total loss.

Officials say there were no smoke alarms at the location and they have determined the fire began in the basement of the home.

WATCH: Early morning fire closes section of Bedford Highway

A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police was not immediately available to comment on the status of their investigations.