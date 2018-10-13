Vehicle crashes into Kelowna home, causes extensive damage

A home in Kelowna has extensive damage after a vehicle smashed into it early Saturday.

Yellow police tape surrounded the home, located on the corner of Cadder Avenue–Springfield Road and Ethel Street.

The vehicle, which a neighbour told Global News was a truck, was heading west on Springfield when it went through a set of lights at Ethel before crossing the centre line at approximately 1 a.m.

The truck smashed through a fence, drove through the yard, then slammed into a parked car and clipped part of the house before coming to a stop, nose-deep in a pool, according to a neighbour.

A bottom corner of the house was carved out, with the crawl space or basement clearly visible.

“We heard the crash and we felt our house shake. It was crazy.” a neighbour told Global news.

Calling it an “insane” incident, the neighbour said emergency crews were on the scene for at least two hours.

More on this as it develops.