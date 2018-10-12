Teachers get a lesson in incorporating Indigenous histories at the University of Lethbridge

Teachers were taught how to incorporate Indigenous history into current curriculums during a conference at the University of Lethbridge on Friday.

Hosted by the school and the National Edcan Network of Educators, the conference offered afternoon sessions to help build teachers’ confidence in incorporating Indigenous histories in a respectful and accurate manner.

“All of us live on Indigenous peoples’ territories so it’s absolutely critical to understand those relationships and what we can do to make this a better place for all of our children,” Dr. Pamela Rose Toulouse, associate professor and speaker at the conference, said.

The goal of the conference was not only to build teachers confidence but also to continue truth and reconciliation efforts in every school.

The event welcomed more than 200 teachers from kindergarten to Grade 12 as well as elders and keynote speakers who also talked about best practices for teachers moving forward.

“How is it done? It’s done in grades K-12 and taking those teachings back home and having those critical conversations together,” Toulouse said.

“It also means involving Indigenous populations in your area with these teachings.”