Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Goderich
The 2018 election sees a shuffle in which office incumbents choose to run for. Incumbent councillors Michele Hansen and Myles Murdock are now hoping to earn the role of deputy mayor. Meanwhile, Goderich’s incumbent Deputy Mayor James Donnelly is running for a spot on council.
Candidates
Mayor
John Grace
Kevin Morrison (incumbent)
David Yates
Council
Trevor Bazinet (incumbent)
James Donnelly
Stephen Dwayne Tamming
Matthew (Matt) Hoy (incumbent)
Phil Neill
Shawn Thomson
