Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Goderich

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Goderich.

The 2018 election sees a shuffle in which office incumbents choose to run for. Incumbent councillors Michele Hansen and Myles Murdock are now hoping to earn the role of deputy mayor. Meanwhile, Goderich’s incumbent Deputy Mayor James Donnelly is running for a spot on council.

Candidates

Mayor

John Grace
Kevin Morrison (incumbent)
David Yates

Council

Trevor Bazinet (incumbent)
James Donnelly
Stephen Dwayne Tamming
Matthew (Matt) Hoy (incumbent)
Phil Neill
Shawn Thomson

