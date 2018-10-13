Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Goderich

The 2018 election sees a shuffle in which office incumbents choose to run for. Incumbent councillors Michele Hansen and Myles Murdock are now hoping to earn the role of deputy mayor. Meanwhile, Goderich’s incumbent Deputy Mayor James Donnelly is running for a spot on council.

Candidates

Mayor

John Grace

Kevin Morrison (incumbent)

David Yates

Council

Trevor Bazinet (incumbent)

James Donnelly

Stephen Dwayne Tamming

Matthew (Matt) Hoy (incumbent)

Phil Neill

Shawn Thomson