Ontario municipal election 2018: City of St. Thomas
The 2018 St. Thomas municipal election has a number of political heavyweights running for office. Steve Peters spent 12 years as Liberal MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Joe Preston served as Conservative MP for the same riding from 2004 to 2015. Incumbent Mayor Heather Jackson enters the race with 15 years of St. Thomas council experience under her belt.
Candidates
Mayor
Heather Jackson (incumbent)
Malichi Malé
Joe Preston
Stephen Wookey
Council
Lori Baldwin-Sands
Lesley Buchanan
Gary Clarke (incumbent)
Greg Graham
Rose Gibson
Timothy Hedden
Jim Herbert
Petrusia Hontar
Jeff Kohler (incumbent)
Jeff Laverty
Serge Lavoie
Michael Manary
David Mathers
James Murray
Steve Peters
Joan Rymal (incumbent)
Kevin Smith
Linda Stevenson (incumbent)
Mark Tinlin (incumbent)
