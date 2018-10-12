Lakeview Elementary School unveils 4 years of hard work with new playground

A new playground has now officially opened at Lakeview Elementary School that’s been more than four years in the making

“We can hardly believe that this day has finally come,” Tiffany Hill, president of Lakeview Community Parks society said.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s just been so exciting to see the excitement for the kids, which is really what it’s all about.”

The new playground is one of the largest in the city and before being remodeled was also the oldest. Built on the same plot, the previous play structure was 22 years old and in need of a dire upgrade.

But building a new playground does not come cheap.

“In total it cost more than $500,000,” vice principal Melanie MacMurray said. “That’s why it took so long, because it doesn’t come cheap, but the cost of not having a playground is much worse.”

READ MORE: Community rallies to replace oldest playground in Lethbridge

Totaling just shy of $575,000, volunteers, parents, students and members of the Lakeview Community Park Society have been working for many years to get the necessary funding to make this new playground a reality.

With help from the province, the city and several local businesses and organizations, after almost five years the new playground is ready to be enjoyed.

“It’s a beautiful picture of what a community can do together,” MacMurray said. “That playground represents more than just an area to play on, that playground also represents what a community does when it works together.”

The playground features a rubber surface, Canadian Standards Association approved playing equipment and better accessibility for all children.