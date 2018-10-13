Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Windsor
Drew Dilkens says he wants to continue to work in the best interests of all Windsor residents. Dilkens is seeking re-election to serve a second term as the city’s second mayor. In his first term, Dilkens touted successes such as lowering the unemployment rate and improving infrastructure.
Candidates
Mayor
Drew Dilkens (incumbent)
Franz (Frank) Dyck
Tom Hensel
Ernie Lamont
Matt Marchand
Ward 1:
Matt (Matthew) Ford
Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale
Wiquar Husain
Darcie Renaud
Ward 2:
Fabio Costante
John Elliott (incumbent)
Ward 3:
Rino Bortolin (incumbent)
Helmi Charif
Steve Palenkas
Ward 4:
Janice Campbell
Chris Holt (incumbent)
Ward 5:
Adam Castle
Lillian B. Kruzsely
Joe Lucier
Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
Martin A. Utrosa
Joey Wright
Ward 6:
Jeff Denomme
Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
Josh Jacquot
Terry Yaldo
Ward 7:
Barbara Holland
Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)
Angelo Marignani
Albert Saba
Ward 8 (current councillor not running):
Giovanni (John) Abati
Gemma Grey-Hall
Patti Hayes
Gary Kaschak
Greg Lemay
Kathryn MacDonell
David Sundin
Lisa Valente
Ward 9:
Alex Aggarwal
Kieran McKenzie
Hilary Payne (incumbent)
Ward 10 candidates:
Olivia Ashak
Paul Borrelli (incumbent)
Wally Chafchak
Mohamed Chams
Mark Masanovich
Jim Morrison
Michael Patterson
Sadiq Pirani
