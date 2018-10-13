Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Windsor

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Windsor.

Google Maps
Drew Dilkens says he wants to continue to work in the best interests of all Windsor residents. Dilkens is seeking re-election to serve a second term as the city’s second mayor. In his first term, Dilkens touted successes such as lowering the unemployment rate and improving infrastructure.

Candidates

Mayor

Drew Dilkens (incumbent)
Franz (Frank) Dyck
Tom Hensel
Ernie Lamont
Matt Marchand

Ward 1:

Matt (Matthew) Ford

Fred Francis (incumbent)
Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale
Wiquar Husain
Darcie Renaud

Ward 2:

Fabio Costante
John Elliott (incumbent)

Ward 3:

Rino Bortolin (incumbent)
Helmi Charif
Steve Palenkas

Ward 4:

Janice Campbell
Chris Holt (incumbent)

Ward 5:

Adam Castle
Lillian B. Kruzsely
Joe Lucier
Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
Martin A. Utrosa
Joey Wright

Ward 6:

Jeff Denomme
Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
Josh Jacquot
Terry Yaldo

Ward 7:

Barbara Holland
Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)
Angelo Marignani
Albert Saba

Ward 8 (current councillor not running):

Giovanni (John) Abati
Gemma Grey-Hall
Patti Hayes
Gary Kaschak
Greg Lemay
Kathryn MacDonell
David Sundin
Lisa Valente

Ward 9:

Alex Aggarwal
Kieran McKenzie
Hilary Payne (incumbent)
Ward 10 candidates:
Olivia Ashak
Paul Borrelli (incumbent)
Wally Chafchak
Mohamed Chams
Mark Masanovich
Jim Morrison
Michael Patterson
Sadiq Pirani

