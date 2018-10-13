Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Windsor

Drew Dilkens says he wants to continue to work in the best interests of all Windsor residents. Dilkens is seeking re-election to serve a second term as the city’s second mayor. In his first term, Dilkens touted successes such as lowering the unemployment rate and improving infrastructure.

Mayor

Drew Dilkens (incumbent)

Franz (Frank) Dyck

Tom Hensel

Ernie Lamont

Matt Marchand

Ward 1:

Matt (Matthew) Ford





Fred Francis (incumbent)Krysta Glovasky-RidsdaleWiquar HusainDarcie Renaud

Ward 2:

Fabio Costante

John Elliott (incumbent)

Ward 3:

Rino Bortolin (incumbent)

Helmi Charif

Steve Palenkas

Ward 4:

Janice Campbell

Chris Holt (incumbent)

Ward 5:

Adam Castle

Lillian B. Kruzsely

Joe Lucier

Ed Sleiman (incumbent)

Martin A. Utrosa

Joey Wright

Ward 6:

Jeff Denomme

Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)

Josh Jacquot

Terry Yaldo

Ward 7:

Barbara Holland

Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)

Angelo Marignani

Albert Saba

Ward 8 (current councillor not running):

Giovanni (John) Abati

Gemma Grey-Hall

Patti Hayes

Gary Kaschak

Greg Lemay

Kathryn MacDonell

David Sundin

Lisa Valente

Ward 9:

Alex Aggarwal

Kieran McKenzie

Hilary Payne (incumbent)

Ward 10 candidates:

Olivia Ashak

Paul Borrelli (incumbent)

Wally Chafchak

Mohamed Chams

Mark Masanovich

Jim Morrison

Michael Patterson

Sadiq Pirani