Thompson RCMP looking for missing girl
Northern Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
Theresa Miles, 15, was last seen around noon on Oct. 6 in the Westwood area of Thompson.
Police say they believe she is still in the Thompson area.
She is described as five feet six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white jacket with black stripes, skinny jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Tips can also be submitted online, or by text — type “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
