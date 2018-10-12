Here are 10 lavish gifts Justin Trudeau and his family have received over the last year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regularly receives lavish gifts from world leaders and dignitaries, usually as a matter of protocol.
But a growing trend among freebies to the prime minister and his family are gifts from clothing designers and private companies. Here is just a taste of some of the many gifts the Trudeau family has received over the last year:
– Hard-shell carry-on luggage pieces for Justin Trudeau and his wife from Herschel Supply Co., B.C.
– Blue dress given to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau from Montreal designer Daniel Leinad.
– Pink bomber jacket given to Gregoire Trudeau from Toronto designer Aleks Susak.
– Sports accessories for the family from Quebec-based Kombi Sports Inc.
– Scarves from Toronto designer Leo and Clive for Gregoire Trudeau.
– Two angora and velour hats adorned with amethyst for Gregoire Trudeau from Toronto designer Sharon Snitman.
– Clothing for the Trudeau children from B.C.-based Peekaboo Beans Inc.
– MILCK clutch and editor’s pouch to Gregoire Trudeau from Toronto director of Holt Renfrew, Alexandra Weston.
– Gift basket containing Jack Daniel’s products from Canadian Whisky brand ambassador Alexis Green.
– Huawei Mate 10 Pro Android phone for Justin Trudeau from Li Keqiang, premier of the People’s Republic of China. This gift was forfeited.
