October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gore Bay

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Gore Bay.

Gore Bay isn’t seeing any races for town council this year.

Three-term councillor Dan Osborne has been acclaimed as mayor; he’ll succeed two-term mayor Ron Lane.

The candidates for the Manitoulin Island town’s six seats have all been acclaimed as well. 2018-2022 will be the second term on council for two of those candidates: Ken Blodgett and Kevin Woestenenk.

Mayor

Dan Osborne

Councillors

​Patricia Bailey

Ken Blodgett

Paulie Nodecker

Kevin Woestenenk

Leeanne Woestenenk

Aaron Wright

