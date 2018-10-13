Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gore Bay

Gore Bay isn’t seeing any races for town council this year.

Three-term councillor Dan Osborne has been acclaimed as mayor; he’ll succeed two-term mayor Ron Lane.

The candidates for the Manitoulin Island town’s six seats have all been acclaimed as well. 2018-2022 will be the second term on council for two of those candidates: Ken Blodgett and Kevin Woestenenk.

Mayor

Dan Osborne

Councillors

​Patricia Bailey

Ken Blodgett

Paulie Nodecker

Kevin Woestenenk

Leeanne Woestenenk

Aaron Wright