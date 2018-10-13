Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gore Bay
Gore Bay isn’t seeing any races for town council this year.
Three-term councillor Dan Osborne has been acclaimed as mayor; he’ll succeed two-term mayor Ron Lane.
The candidates for the Manitoulin Island town’s six seats have all been acclaimed as well. 2018-2022 will be the second term on council for two of those candidates: Ken Blodgett and Kevin Woestenenk.
Mayor
Dan Osborne
Councillors
Patricia Bailey
Ken Blodgett
Paulie Nodecker
Kevin Woestenenk
Leeanne Woestenenk
Aaron Wright
