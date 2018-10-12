As U.S. deals with Hurricane Michael, Londoner with Red Cross recounts devastation from Florence

As Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, a London woman is sharing her experience following Hurricane Florence.

Stephanie Murphy, who is with the Canadian Red Cross, recently returned from relief efforts in North Carolina. She arrived in Wilmington a little over a week after the storm had passed through the region.

“A lot of big, old gorgeous trees were uprooted. There were still some areas that were flooded,” she said.

“I had never seen hurricane damage up close before and it was very devastating for a lot of people.”

While Murphy notes it’s difficult to talk to people who have lost so much, a lot of people were willing to talk because they knew that the Red Cross was there to help them.

“I heard a lot of really incredible stories from people. There were individuals who’d been affected by Hurricane Matthew two years before who are now impacted by Florence. I met one woman who had this beautiful little home on this great piece of land that she called her ‘little piece of perfect’ and now she can’t even go into her home because the mould’s so bad,” she explained.

“Her home flooded so severely so quickly that she ended up having to be rescued by a boat, and that was somebody who wasn’t even under an evacuation order.”

Many areas still in recovery mode are now dealing with the aftermath of both Florence and Michael.