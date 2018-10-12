2 teens arrested in Burnaby tire-slashing spree
Burnaby RCMP say two males — aged 14 and 15 — have been arrested after dozens of residents woke up on Thanksgiving morning to discover that their tires had been slashed.
RCMP said approximately 100 vehicles were damaged in Burnaby and New Westminster.
The teens were arrested with the help of police in Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
The suspects are facing mischief charges.
One victim told Global News on Monday that he didn’t feel anger towards the perpetrators.
“We have to pray for these people because they have so much anger,” he said. “I don’t know why.”
— With files from Grace Ke
