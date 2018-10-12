Burnaby slahsed tires
October 12, 2018 2:09 pm
Updated: October 12, 2018 2:15 pm

2 teens arrested in Burnaby tire-slashing spree

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Dozens of car owners in Burnaby and New Westminster spent their holiday Monday filing claims with ICBC, after a tire-slashing rampage. Grace Ke reports.

Burnaby RCMP say two males — aged 14 and 15 — have been arrested after dozens of residents woke up on Thanksgiving morning to discover that their tires had been slashed.

RCMP said approximately 100 vehicles were damaged in Burnaby and New Westminster.

The teens were arrested with the help of police in Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

The suspects are facing mischief charges.

One victim told Global News on Monday that he didn’t feel anger towards the perpetrators.

“We have to pray for these people because they have so much anger,” he said. “I don’t know why.”

— With files from Grace Ke

