Nova Scotia says it won’t appeal accessibility ruling by human rights board

The province says it won’t appeal a Nova Scotia human rights ruling that it discriminated against people in wheelchairs by failing to enforce a regulation requiring restaurants to have accessible bathrooms.

The independent board of inquiry said in a decision released in September that the province did not regulate food safety provisions on accessible washrooms in restaurants with patios.

Chairwoman Gail Gatchalian ordered the Environment Department to interpret, administer and enforce the regulations as they appear.

The Justice Department says it will fast track an action plan to ensure the human rights decision is implemented in a timely fashion.

It will be developed in collaboration with the disability community and the restaurant industry.

The department says its effort will be supported by the newly established Accessibility Directorate and the Nova Scotia Accessibility Advisory Board.