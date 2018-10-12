Ontario Fire Marshal’s office investigating fatal fire in St. Thomas

One person is dead following a midday fire in St. Thomas on Thursday.

Chief fire prevention officer Bill Todd confirmed to 980 CFPL that emergency crews were called to reports of a working house fire on Rice Road just before noon on Thursday.

“Upon extinguishment, we ended up finding the casualty in the building,” he explained.

“At this moment, we brought in investigators from the fire marshal’s office because it was a fatality and we are in the process of doing our investigation for origin and cause as we speak.”

No information has been provided about the deceased but Todd said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The fire was contained to the living room area and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Todd also confirmed that at the time of the blaze, the smoke alarm was not working.