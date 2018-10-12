5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 12 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Fan Expo
October 12-14
Vancouver Convention Centre
Fanexpovancouver.com
2 – Savour-Fall Food Festival
October 12-14
Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver
lonsdalequay.com
3 – Stanley Park Halloween Ghost Train
October 11-31
Stanley Park, Vancouver
ghosttrain.ca
4 – West Coast Women’s Show
October 12-14
Tradex Convention Center, Abbotsford
Westcoastwomen.net
5 – Goldstream Salmon Run
Ongoing until early December
Goldstream Provincial Park
Visitorinvictoria.ca
