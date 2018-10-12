5 Things To Do

October 12, 2018
Updated: October 12, 2018

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 12 2018

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Stanley Park Halloween Train and the West Coast Women's Show

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Fan Expo
October 12-14
Vancouver Convention Centre
Fanexpovancouver.com

2 – Savour-Fall Food Festival
October 12-14
Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver
lonsdalequay.com

3 – Stanley Park Halloween Ghost Train
October 11-31
Stanley Park, Vancouver
ghosttrain.ca

4 – West Coast Women’s Show
October 12-14
Tradex Convention Center, Abbotsford
Westcoastwomen.net

5 – Goldstream Salmon Run
Ongoing until early December
Goldstream Provincial Park
Visitorinvictoria.ca
