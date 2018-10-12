Chance to choose a beary good name for Assiniboine Zoo’s new red panda cub
Assiniboine Park Zoo’s newest adorable bundle of fuzz needs an equally adorable name.
The zoo’s red pandas, Sachi and Tango, had a male cub during the summer, which is the second birth for the pair.
“Red pandas are an endangered species due primarily to loss of natural habitat in the wild,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care and conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo.
“The Assiniboine Park Zoo has a long and very successful history of participation in the red panda breeding program and the birth of a new red panda is definitely something worth celebrating.”
An online poll allows people to choose from one of five names, including:
- TJ (Tango Jr.) – in honour of his father
- Mambo – a Latin dance (father is named after another popular South American dance)
- Thulo – Nepali for “big”
- Zami – a river in Myanmar
- Makalu – the fifth-highest mountain in the world, located in the Himalayas
Voting closes on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
