Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Mono

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Mono.

Google Maps
A A

Incumbent Laura Ryan will take on Stephen Unwin in his first attempt at public office. Ryan was acclaimed in 2014. The town will have a new deputy mayor following the retirement of Ken McGhee.

Candidates

Mayor

Laura Ryan (incumbent)
Stephen Unwin

Deputy Mayor

Elaine Capes
John Creelman

Councillor (three elected)

Ralph Manktelow (incumbent)
Sharon Martin (incumbent)
Fred Nix (incumbent)
Diane Walmsley
Bob McCrea

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mono election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Town of Mono

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News