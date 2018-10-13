Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Mono
Incumbent Laura Ryan will take on Stephen Unwin in his first attempt at public office. Ryan was acclaimed in 2014. The town will have a new deputy mayor following the retirement of Ken McGhee.
Candidates
Mayor
Laura Ryan (incumbent)
Stephen Unwin
Deputy Mayor
Elaine Capes
John Creelman
Councillor (three elected)
Ralph Manktelow (incumbent)
Sharon Martin (incumbent)
Fred Nix (incumbent)
Diane Walmsley
Bob McCrea
