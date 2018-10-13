Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Mono

Incumbent Laura Ryan will take on Stephen Unwin in his first attempt at public office. Ryan was acclaimed in 2014. The town will have a new deputy mayor following the retirement of Ken McGhee.

Candidates

Mayor

Laura Ryan (incumbent)

Stephen Unwin

Deputy Mayor

Elaine Capes

John Creelman

Councillor (three elected)

Ralph Manktelow (incumbent)

Sharon Martin (incumbent)

Fred Nix (incumbent)

Diane Walmsley

Bob McCrea